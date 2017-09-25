Man charged in setting Lebanon mobile home ablaze

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in police custody after officials said he set a mobile home on fire Monday morning.

It happened at 11:15 a.m. when fire officials were dispatched to the 440 block of West Elms Street in Lebanon on reports of a working mobile home fire.

Authorities later apprehended Ryann Barton and charged him with arson in connection to the crime.

The home was later listed as a complete loss.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The motive for setting the home on fire is not yet known.