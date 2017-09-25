Man leaves baby, steals crane from Michigan business

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in police custody after leaving an infant at a Muskegon business then stealing a crane from another business.

The incident happened in the area of Roberts Street and E. Barney Avenue around 6:55 a.m. Monday, according to Muskegon police.

Officers say they were called to the scene after a 32-year-old Fruitland Township man took a self-propelled crane from ESCO Company, LCC. A company employee said the suspect knocked down power lines and ran through a fence as he crossed the street to ABC Supply Co., Inc.

Investigators at the scene said a 2-month-old girl was discovered at a nearby commercial business. The infant was not visibly harmed; however, police say she and the suspect were both taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Police say the suspect claimed he was the father of the baby. Child Protective Services is involved in the investigation.

It’s unclear what led to the incident. Investigators are not sure if the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.