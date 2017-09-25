Pets of the Week: Josh, Ramona & Sierra Blanca

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the expansion of Daybreak, we’ll be introducing you to a new segment where we help Hoosiers connect to a central Indiana pet who is looking for their forever home.

This week, we highlighted three special cats that are in need of a home from the Humane Society of Johnson County.

First up is Josh. Josh is a 5-month-old long haired kitten who’s super sweet and affectionate.

Next is Ramona. Ramona is a multi-colored 5-month-old cat who was part of a litter of kittens that were surrendered to the shelter.

Finally, there’s Sierra Blanca. An 8-week-old kitten that won’t be able to adopt for another three weeks. She is named after a city in Texas as the rest of her litter were.

If you’d like more information on these pets or are interested in adopting, click here.