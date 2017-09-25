Police look for tips in deadly shooting outside of club

Related Coverage 1 dead, another injured following shooting outside nightclub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives say they are not getting a lot of help in their investigation of a deadly shooting outside of Krave nightclub.

Police say one man died in the shooting about 3 a.m. near West Washington and South High School Road. Crews also rushed a second victim to the hospital; he was treated and released.

On Monday, 24-Hour News 8 watched investigators walk in and out of the club. A detective left the scene without taking questions.

Attempts to reach the owners of Krave were unsuccessful.

There are no recommendations to revoke the club’s liquor license. In the past, the city could make a recommendation to have the liquor license pulled.

Officers can present police reports and various forms of documentation to the Marion County Liquor Board.

The Indiana Commission of Alcohol and Tobacco will have the final say if a club’s liquor license is revoked.

The commission licenses and regulates around 10,000 permits. Those permits are given to restaurants, breweries, and grocery stores to name a few.

If you have any information in the shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.