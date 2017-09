Related Coverage President Trump’s Indiana visit to bring him to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Indiana this week.

The president is slated to speak on tax reform at 5 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, September 27.

Trump has previously stated that he’ll seek to lower the top corporate tax rate from 35 to 15 percent and drop the individual rate even lower.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke on tax reform last Friday in Anderson during a visit.