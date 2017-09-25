Silver Alert issued for 32-year-old man last seen in Peru

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have issued a silver alert for a 32-year-old man last seen in Peru, Indiana.

Monday night just before 9:30, police sent the alert for Deon Jon Droke, 32, who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police describe Droke as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes with a green design and was riding a green mountain bike.

Droke is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on Deon Jon Droke, contact the Peru Police Department at 765-473-5522 or 911.