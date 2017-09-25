Spa and beauty products with two “mompreneurs”

Pamper yourself, mommas! Feel good and enjoy the attention you deserve!

Harper + Ari

www.harperari.com

Product: Gift Boxes – $10, Glass Bottles – $22

Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes are sized perfectly for individual use which makes it more hygienic than traditional sugar scrubs that come in big jars. To use take a single cube with you in the shower or bath and gently massage over wet skin.Pro-tip: to make it last longer, break the cube in half before using it. Half a cube should be plenty

Each cube is cube is made with Shea butter, aloe, and sugar and it will help exfoliate and nourish the entire body

It’s like Dessert for your skin. They smell good enough to eat (but please don’t).

Dry Divas

www.drydivas.com

Product: Bouffant Shower Caps – $30

Large, roomy shower caps that are made of cotton so they do not mildew or mold AND LASTS FOR YEARS!!!

Functionable and Fashionable

AQUIS

www.aquis.com

Product: AQUIS LISSE LUXE HAIR TOWEL – $30

Cuts drying time by half, hands-free

Controls frizz and breakage

Hair styles better and looks shinier, color lasts longer

Nügg

www.nuggbeauty.com

Product: Range of single dose face masks – $3.99, lip mask – $8.99, lip scrub & smoother – $9.99

Top quality skin treatments at accessible price points that make a tremendous different to your skin (little nuggets of goodness for your skin)

Over 93% natural/naturally derived and no parabens, petrochemicals, sulfates, synthetic colors and fragrances, made in USA and cruelty free

Variety of face masks so that you can easily pick the right one for your skin concern in the moment

All are gentle, non-drying yet super effective

Julep

www.julep.com

Product: Love Your Bare Face Cleansing Oil – $28, Love Your Bare Face Cleansing Stick – $28, Boost Your Radiance Rosehip Seed Face Oil – $36, Cushion Complexion 5-in-1 Skin Perfector with Turmeric – $30

Korean Skincare products that are made easy, products with good for you ingredients for easy and effortless looks!

Founder Jane Park’s philosophy that beauty should do more than make you look good, it should make you feel good, too.

Natural Red

www.naturalredessentials.com

Product: Cracks Are Whack Hand and Foot Cream – $13, Smooch Butter Lip Balm – $4, DeFunked Deodorant – $11

This company was started by a single mom with 5 kids. She was worried about the toxins and chemicals she was putting on her family and started making products herself. After her divorce, she took her products and turned them into Natural Red.

Cracks Are Whack Hand and Foot Cream – extra thick cream made for very dry, cracked, damaged skin.

Smooch Butter Lip Balm – one of several varieties. Moisturizers and softens dry, cracked, chapped lips with naturally nourishing ingredients.

DeFunked Deodorant – All-natural, long-lasting deodorant without aluminum that actually works!

These are just a few of the safe, effective, and affordable products that Natural Red offers. You can see the full line at naturalredessentials.com

The Make-Cup

*Free set of brushes with each cup purchased*

www.makecup.com

Product: The Make-Cup and one set of Techno-Synthetic brushes – $60

Great for Travel, Saves Time and Money, keeps you organized and looking great!

