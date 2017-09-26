9 officers exposed to chemical during Kokomo drug raid

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Nine police officers were exposed to an unknown chemical during a drug raid Tuesday night at a home on the city’s north side.

Capt. Tonda Cockrell, a public information officer with Kokomo Police Department, said the nine officers were taken to St. Vincent Kokomo hospital, where they were recovering and being observed.

The raid occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Wabash Street, she said. Members of the Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force were executing a search warrant issued in reference to suspected drug activity. Several suspects were in the home, and police remained on the scene at 10 p.m.

The officers and two suspects were exposed to the chemical release inside the home. The two suspects exposed to the chemical were taken to Community Howard Hospital by ambulance.

The Kokomo Fire Department Hazmat Team was on scene, and the Indiana State Police clandestine lab team will assist with processing of the scene.

This incident involved no explosion.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to Kokomo.