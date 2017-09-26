Bloomington tech event to feature ride on driverless bus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bloomington officials are planning a two-day event highlighting cutting-edge technology such as driverless buses on a city street just off the Indiana University campus.

The city plans to close a three-block stretch of downtown’s Kirkwood Avenue from Thursday morning until 4:30 p.m. Friday for its “Fast Forward Bloomington” event. The Herald-Times reports the French-based company EasyMile will offer free rides on the driverless bus both days.

Mayor John Hamilton says the event is aimed at providing the public a hands-on feel for coming technology changes.

Officials say the event will include demonstrations of electric bikes, a booth from IU’s School of Informatics and Computing, music and food vendors.