“Brews and Bras” art auction raises money for breast cancer research

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Models took to the catwalk Tuesday night for a great cause, but with a twist.

The seventh-annual “Brews and Bras” art auction featured 14 men modeling bras.

This year’s theme was “Let’s all go to the movies” so each bra was inspired by and designed after a film.

“One of our values is engagement, so everyone in the hospital is on board with us, and how exciting is that really to work with a company that’s like lets go raise awareness for breast cancer and fight this thing,” Eva Burgan, co-chair of Brews and Bras said.

The money raised from the event will go to the American Cancer Society , Indiana Women in Need and Hendricks Regional Health.