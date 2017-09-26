Embrace new food and entertainment at this weekend’s Taste of Diversity

Celebrate a community festival that focuses on cultural diversity through…. what else? Food and entertainment!

Taste of Diversity’s Jonathan Ember and Muay Thai Food Truck’s Kacy Phutawon tell us more:

Taste of Diversity

Saturday, Garfield Park Arts Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

5th annual Taste of Diversity, Saturday, September 30th by the Garfield Park Art Center from 11 – 4. The event is free, with the only optional costs being for the food trucks.



https://www.facebook.com/tasteofdiversityevent/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.diversitychurchindy.org