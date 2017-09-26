Familiar WISH-TV faces in NUVO’s annual “Best of Indy” nominations

Some of our WISH-TV personalities are voted for…. “Best TV Anchor” or “Best Local Reporter.” Indy Style’s Tracy Forner? He’s in a bit of a different category……. “Best local personality you’d want at your kegger.” Ha!

That’s right. Welcome to Best of Indy 2017, BALLOT STAGE. It’s VOTIN’ TIME! Here’s how it works: (info., as told by the folks at NUVO)

Every year for many, many years, NUVO has brought you the Best of Indy shopping, dining, nightlife-ing, arts and entertainment-ing and more.

Everyone can vote ONLY ONCE during this year’s Best of Indy ballot stage. We’ll repeat that again for those in the cheap seats. This year, you can vote just ONCE (in each of the 5 categories). Try any funny business, and we’ll strike your whole ballot. Yes, you’ve got to sign in – that’s how we track our votes. And you want your favorite bands, restaurants, politicians, Twitter accounts and nonprofits to get your votes, right? That’s what we thought.

Best of Indy voting closes at noon on October 2. Later in October, we’ll publish the results of the ballot, plus some of our staff’s favorite stuff, too.

Link for Voting – NUVO.net/BestOfIndy

For any questions or suggestions related to Best of Indy, email bestofindy@nuvo.net.