INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of jobs will be added in Indianapolis just in time for the holidays, courtesy of FedEx.

The company has said they’ll be hiring 2,000 people in a variety of positions in Indianapolis as part of a reach to hire 50,000 people globally for the season.

The majority of the workers hired will be hired as package handlers and other support positions with the opportunity to continue working after the holidays.

Anyone interested in applying should click here.