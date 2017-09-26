Indiana accepting Pre-k applications from 10 new counties

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s On My Way Pre-k program is accepting applications from 10 new counties.

The preschool program for children from low-income families previously was offered in just five counties, but lawmakers recently expanded it.

Children in Bartholomew, Delaware, Elkhart, Howard, Kosciusko, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, St. Joseph, and Tippecanoe counties can now enroll.

Eligible children must have turned 4 years old by Aug. 1 and come from a family with an income below 127 percent of the federal poverty level.

A child’s parent or guardian must also work or be enrolled in an accredited school or training program.

Next school year DeKalb, Floyd, Harrison, Marshall and Vigo counties also will be added.

Details are available online at www.onmywayprek.org.