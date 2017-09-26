Indiana Supreme Court refuses to hear Messel case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal from Daniel Messel.

The members of Indiana’s highest court announced Monday that it will not hear the appeal of Messel.

Messel, who was convicted in the murder of IU student Hannah Wilson, was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Wilson’s battered body was found on April 24, 2015 in a vacant lot. She had been out with friends the previous evening after completing her final exam before graduation.

Messel’s cell phone was located near her body. When Indiana State Police located Messel, he was found carrying a garbage bag out to his car that was found to have bloody clothing in it, including Wilson’s DNA.

Her blood, hair and DNA were found on the inside and outside of Messel’s car.

After a multi-day trial, Messel was found guilty on Aug. 10, 2016. He was sentenced on Sept. 22, 2016.

In June of 2017, an appeals court upheld Messel’s conviction in the murder of Wilson.