GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking your help in locating a man wanted on a felony warrant for domestic battery.

Officials are seeking the whereabouts of 47-year-old Charles Crabtree.

Crabtree is described as standing around 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.