Observant postal carrier helps save life of man on his route

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local man is alive thanks to an observant postal carrier.

United States Postal Service employee Glenn Bass said he was on his route September 20 when he noticed a regular customer he has known for years wasn’t collecting his mail or packages.

Bass knew something wasn’t right, so he found Indiana State Police Trooper Aryaun Smith who lives a few doors away. Trooper Smith contacted her supervisor and minutes later authorities rushed into the house and found the man, in his late 60’s, lying in a back bedroom unable to move.

“We found the victim laying down on the floor, unable to move, barely conscious,” Trooper Smith said. “(The man was) saying that he thought he was gone. He thought he was dead.”

“It was a good thing that I was there,” Bass said. “I’m glad I did what I did and I’m glad he’s getting better.”

According to ISP, the man is recovering at the hospital.

Trooper Smith said she was just doing her job, but is glad she was able to help.