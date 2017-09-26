Viral video incites controversy over Florida high school’s dance team costumes

MIAMI, Fla. (WCMH) — A high school dance team is facing backlash after a viral video stirred controversy about the dancers’ uniforms.

The video shows the Miami Northwestern Senior High dance team wearing a costume that includes thigh-high tights, a cut-out leotard with a long sleeve crop top and black boots. Some social media users believe the costume resembles lingerie and is not age-appropriate. Many of the same users believed the dance routine performed on the sidelines of a football field was too risqué.

“I’m old fashioned, and I believe that’s too sexy,” Jerry Byrd told WSVN. “There are a lot of bad people out there that will look at that and take it a different way. I have two daughters I deal with, and I won’t allow that.”

Others said the costume and the dance moves come with the territory.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Runette Brown, a parent, said. “I don’t see anything wrong with it. They’re dancers.”

The principal at Miami Northwestern addressed the controversy in a statement to the press.

Miami Northwestern Senior High School has always been a source of pride for students, parents, alumni and the community. We will continue that tradition. While all the parents of the dancers who participated in the event approved of the attire, we understand the concerns that have been raised and sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused. Looking ahead, we will implement a more comprehensive and stringent uniform approval process to ensure an appropriate representation of our school.”