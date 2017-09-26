What we know about President Trump’s visit to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Donald Trump will deliver a speech at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The topic of the speech will include details on a Republican tax reform plan. Under Trump’s plan there will be major reductions in individual and corporate tax rates.

Trump believes his plan could increase the economic growth in American.

The event is closed to the public; it is invitation-only.

Representatives from the White House estimate the speech will last about 15 minutes.

During the speech, Trump is expected to highlight Vice President Mike Pence’s track record in Indiana with on being fiscally conservative.

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat from Indiana, has been invited to attend the Republican president’s announcement. The president is hoping to convince Donnelly to back the tax reform policy, which could lead to bipartisanship support.

On Tuesday afternoon, Donnelly announced he will fly home to Indiana on Air Force One with President Trump on Wednesday.

It remains unclear if Donnelly will support the tax overhaul plan.

Trump last visited Indianapolis in December when he announced a deal to keep some jobs from leaving Carrier Corp., and going to Mexico. That visit came after his election but before his inauguration.

The Trump administration is paying Indiana some extra attention. Just last week Vice President Mike Pence visited Anderson to talk about the Trump’s agenda and taxes.

24-Hour News 8 will cover the president’s arrival from the moment he lands at the Indianapolis International Airport at 2:30 p.m.

WISH-TV expects to air the president’s address live on Channel 8 and at WISHTV.com.