Witness cancer survivors strut down the runway

They’ve fought. They’ve battled. They’ve won. Now, meet the survivors, the models… who are the stars. Hear personal stories of their journey as they walk the runway at next month’s “Stars of Pink Breast Cancer Survivor Fashion Show” and help them celebrate their life.

Dori Sparks-Unsworth, Executive Director, Pink Ribbon Connection, tells us more:

What: Stars of Pink Breast Cancer Survivor Fashion Show

When: October 14th, 10:00

Where: Indianapolis Downtown Marriott, 350 West Maryland Street

Cost: Tickets are $75.00 per person and can be ordered on our webpage, Pinkribbonconnection.org

Who participates in the show: All models in the show are breast cancer survivors and their families or members of their medical team

Why: Money raised is used to provide FREE services to breast cancer survivors and their families throughout Indiana.

Services include: free wigs, bras, prosthetics, peer counseling helpline, monthly educational sessions at the PRC office in Fountain Square, new patient resource packet.

Goal: To fill the ballroom at the Marriott with 1,000 guests… So please, gather your girlfriends and buy some tickets for an uplifting, inspirational and emotionally charged fashion show.

Fashion Sponsors: The fashions for the women are provided by Secret Ingredient. The fashions for the men are provided by J Benzal.