92-year-old woman dies in southeast side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 92-year-old woman died in an apartment fire on the city’s southeast side Wednesday evening.

IFD was dispatched to the Strawbridge Green Apartments in 4600 block of Glastonbury Court shortly before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a two story building.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, however IFD said that Lura Icenogle did not survive.

The victim’s 60-year-old daughter was able to evacuate the apartment and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for observation. One dog also perished in the fire.

A total of four units were damaged in the fire, with 14 residents displaced. IFD Victim’s Assistance is working with the apartment complex management to assist those displaced.

The fire remains under investigation. Damage is estimated at $65,000.