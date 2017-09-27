“Barrels On Bonna” Beer Festival

More than 15 breweries await you at this year’s “Barrels on Bonna” Barrel aged Beer Festival. It’s the first beer festival in the Indianapolis area to focus exclusively on barrel-aged beers. The beers may be aged in bourbon, wine, rum, tequila, gin, or other used liquor barrels to create one-of-a-kind beers.

Black Acre Founder Holly Miller and Events Coordinator Amber Giles tell us more:

Barrels on Bonna

Saturday, Black Acre Brewing Company

Beers from 15+ Indiana breweries and additional beers from other popular breweries outside of the Hoosier state; Most of the beers at the festival will never be found in stores. Buy Here : http://barrelsonbonna.brownpapertickets.com/ This exclusive event will be hosted at Black Acre Brewing Company’s production facility on Bonna Avenue. ALL profits will be going to The Pour House, a local non-profit that assists individuals experiencing homelessness in overcoming barriers to housing, treatment and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.barrelsonbonna.com.