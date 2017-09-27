Cast of Spider-man raise awareness to stomp out bullying

STOMP. OUT. BULLYING.

That’s the message two young actors from the new “Spider-Man: Homecoming” are aiming to spread, as part of National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month in October. Laura Harrier and Jacob Batalon, who play Liz and Ned, Peter Parker’s crush and best friend in the film, tell us why they’re standing behind the cause.

About STOMP Out Bullying™

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, sexting and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

