Cicero man dies in crash in northern Hamilton County

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — A 55-year-old man died when the sport-utility vehicle he was driving struck an embankment and a delivery truck Wednesday morning, police said.

Boyd K. Morris, of Cicero, died at the crash scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies were called about 11:23 a.m. to State Road 19 and 266th Street for a personal-injury crash. Morris was driving west on 266th approaching State Road 19 when the SUV went off the north side of the road. “The vehicle collided with an embankment on the east side of SR 19 before crossing the highway and eventually striking an unoccupied delivery truck parked at the Casey’s (General Store) on the northwest corner of the intersection,” said a news release from Deputy Bryant Oren.

The sheriff’s office crash investigation team is reviewing the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 317-773-1282.