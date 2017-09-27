Cooler weather continues to move in

THIS EVENING: Temps will be more comfortable than the past few evenings. Numbers will fall into the 60s after sunset.

OVERNIGHT: This is where we will see the comfortable weather settle in. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s!

THURSDAY: It will be a fantastic day! Highs will reach the low 70s in many places, with a mixture of sun and clouds.

8-DAY FORECAST…NICE WEATHER THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will stay in the low and mid 70s through the weekend. Early next week, temperatures will climb back into the low 80s.