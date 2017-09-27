ESPN: Rick Pitino out at Louisville

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino looks on as his team falls behind late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. The NCAA suspended Pitino, Thursday, June 15, 2017, for five ACC games following sex scandal investigation. A former men's basketball staffer is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WISH) – According to ESPN, Louisville’s men’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino has been fired.

Sources also tell ESPN that in addition to Pitino, Tom Jurich, Louisville’s athletic director has also been removed.

Louisville has scheduled a news conference during which officials are expected to address the university’s involvement in a federal bribery investigation, the latest scandal involving the Cardinals men’s basketball program.

Cardinals coach Rick Pitino is not mentioned in the federal indictment announced Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches at major Division I programs. The investigation and arrests come as Pitino and Louisville are appealing NCAA sanctions following a sex scandal that began nearly two years ago.

In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville.