IMPD motorcycle officer breaks ankle in Trump motorcade crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — A motorcycle officer in President Donald Trump’s motorcade in Indianapolis suffered a broken ankle after he crashed on the way to the airport from his speech at the State Fairgrounds.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that the officer was transported to the hospital in good condition. It’s unclear what happened. Genae Cook with the IMPD said it occurred on the sound end of the north split of interstates 65 and 70 at the Michigan Street overpass. Cook said the officer was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital to be checked out and is in good condition.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Trump telephoned the officer during the flight back to Washington.

Walters says Trump checked on the officer’s condition, thanked him for serving and wished him well in his recovery.

Trump delivered a speech about his tax proposal in Indianapolis on Wednesday.