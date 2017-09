INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is on every Wednesday when we welcome in Indianapolis Moms Blog.

This week, Andee Bookmyer joined us to discuss those trying to lose weight after giving birth which she wrote about in the blog.

For more on the Indianapolis Moms Blog, click here.

For more from the segment, click on the video.