Indianapolis school connecting community through farmers’ market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis school is at work to help provide fresh food to their local community.

They are doing it through their farmers’ market which is led by the students.

The weekly event is held at the Paramount School of Excellence and will continue throughout the growing season.

“It’s something that is commonly found outside the city limits so for students to be here and come close to this agricultural system is really important,” said Chris Larson who is the Director of Environmental Education at the school.

All of the fresh vegetables, flowers, and cheese come from the 5.5 acre farm behind the school.

“I think the plants different than if you were to buy then at your supermarket. They taste different. The process of having to clean the dirt off versus having to clean off the chemicals off is very different,” said Eighth Grader Mary Hebel.

The farmers’ market is part of the schools farm and agro-ecology program and an effort to help students connect with their food.

“It’s pretty cool to know that we did this. Our community in the school helped make this happen and to plant these different fruits and vegetables and just to see them grow bigger and bigger until we finally sell them to other people,” said Alexis Wilson who is also in eighth grade.

The farmers’ market is held each Wednesday from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is open to student families and community members.

To learn more about programs involved with agriculture, click here.

The school is holding an upcoming event called the TURN FESTIVAL. It is a celebration held each year for Urban Sustainability. The Festival will take place on Sept 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Paramount School.