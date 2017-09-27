Klipsch Music Center renamed Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

NOBLESVILE, Ind. (WISH) – The venue formerly known as Klipsch Music Center now has a new name: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

The new name for the 24,000-seat facility was unveiled Wednesday morning. This comes after the Ruoff Home Mortgage and Live Nation agreed to a multi-year sponsorship agreement.

“Today’s announcement strategically aligns with our company’s brand, in our own backyard. We can support our overall growth strategy across the country by leveraging the reach of a global partner like Live Nation.” said Mark Music, President & CEO of Ruoff Home Mortgage. “We are excited to be a part of Indiana’s home for great music.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ruoff Home Mortgage and integrate their brand throughout this legendary venue, which is a major tour stop for some of world’s most notable artists,” said Marc Abend, senior vice president of venue sales at Live Nation. “In the coming months, we will be announcing a great lineup for the 2018 concert season and Ruoff Home Mortgage will be front and center to engage and connect with music fans.”

Such acts as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Metallica, Coldplay, Frank Sinatra and Kings of Leon have all played at the venue.

The venue recently wrapped up its 2017 concert season Sunday with a performance from Matchbox Twenty and the Counting Crows.

2018 will mark 30 years for the Noblesville venue.