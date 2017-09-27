Kokomo police trying to determine chemical that hospitalized 9 officers

KOKOMO, Ind (WISH) — All nine Kokomo officers are now out of the hospital, and some are back on the job after being exposed to a hazardous chemical while serving a search warrant. It happened Tuesday at a home on the 1800 block of Wabash Avenue.

The Kokomo Police Department is now working with Indiana State Police to try and determine what the chemical was. It has been sent to a State Police lab for testing. Two suspects were also hospitalized.

Police aren’t sure what exactly the chemical is, but said it was more than just dangerous, it could’ve been deadly.

Police went in and came right back out. Their skin was burning. They were dizzy and had trouble breathing after being exposed to the unknown chemical.

“When we made entry, I don’t know if they were trying to get rid of it, or the suspected chemical, the drugs. But somehow it set off a reaction. I don’t know if it was intentional. That’s what we’re looking into,” said Major Brian Seldon of the Kokomo Police Department.

Seldon couldn’t say what chemicals could have caused that kind of reaction. But he said it could have been ingredients used to make drugs.

“We’re just getting information that there was drug activity going on at the residence. Possibly, methamphetamine, numerous sorts of drugs and that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.

At the time of the exposure, the Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force was executing a search warrant after receiving tips of drug activity. The arrested six adults and one juvenile are listed below:

24-year-old Clayton Young of Kokomo. He faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, and maintaining a common nuisance.

55-year-old Jay Darlin of Kokomo. He faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, maintaining a common nuisance, and drug possession of a look alike substance.

50-year-old Lesa Young of Kokomo. She faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, maintaining a common nuisance and two charges of body attachment.

48-year-old Javetta Dahn of Kokomo. She faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent.

18-year-old Jewell Chorrushi of Indianapolis. She faces charges of battery by bodily injury and maintaining a common nuisance.

23-year-old Michael Roark of Kokomo. He faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and maintaining a common nuisance.

17-year-old female of Kokomo

News of the bust comes as no surprise to people living in the area.

“Everybody in the neighborhood knew something was going on over there. You see cars coming and going, not staying very long,” said Jeff Shook.

Ashley Crews added, “Man! Craziness and hecticness all over. It seems like it’s surrounding everybody.”

With nine officers safe and seven suspects behind bars, neighbors are both relived and disappointed.

“I’m glad they got people that were doing drug activity, behind bars. Maybe it’ll stop. Maybe the neighborhood will bet back to normal,” said Crews.

Shook said, “I hate to see them get arrested for it instead of trying to do something with their lives.”

No word on how long it’ll take to test the chemical. Depending on what it was, the suspects could face additional charges.