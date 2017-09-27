Meth, suspected stolen jewelry found during traffic stop

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A traffic stop Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on five charges.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped Jason Schulthise, of Tell City, on suspicion of speeding on State Road 3 near Charlestown. The trooper discovered the car was registered to someone who had been reported missing and was wanted on drug charges in Perry County. Schulthise also had a suspended driver’s license.

The trooper’s police dog alerted him to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 2 ounces of meth and suspected stolen jewelry were found.

Schulthise was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail. He faces the following charges:

Dealing methamphetamine, Level 2 felony Possession of methamphetamine, Level 3 felony Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony Possession of paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor Driving while suspended/prior, Class A misdemeanor.



