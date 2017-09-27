Missing 82-year-old sought in Silver Alert

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — Vincennes Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old woman believed to be in extreme danger and possibly requiring medical attention.

Nora Agnes Carey is from the city about 130 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

She was described as 5-feet-3 and 144 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing wearing blue and white pants, a blue and white shirt and white tennis shoes, and carrying a black purse.

Carey was last seen driving a silver 2005 Ford Taurus with Indiana license plate 644AY.

Anyone with information can call the police at 812-882-1630.