Police mistake movie scene for armed robbery

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A movie scene being filmed at a Crawfordsville bar was mistaken for an armed robbery.

Indiana State Police reported a trooper responded to the Back Step Brewing Co, 125 N. Green St., just before 7 p.m Tuesday. A subject, later identified as actor Jim Duff, was seen entering the bar wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. When police arrived, they saw Duff backing out of a door and allegedly advised him to drop the gun.

When he turned toward the officers, they said they believed their lives were in danger and fired at him. Duff then dropped the gun, pulled off the mask and told police that it was a movie set.

No one was injured. The production company, Montgomery County Production, and the bar owners did not notify police or local businesses that the filming would take place. The gun was a movie prop.

Duff was placed into custody until the story could be authenticated, and then he was released.

The investigation was ongoing.