Protesters gather outside fairgrounds during Trump visit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About 100 protesters gathered outside the State Fairgrounds because of President Donald Trump’s visit to Indianapolis.

They were chanting, cheering and holding signs in protest of President Trump. There were signs about promoting peace and equality.

There were also a couple moments where many of the protesters took a knee, seemingly in support of the NFL players who have been taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality.

They were outside the fairgrounds because only the media and invited guests were allowed on the fairgrounds property for Trump’s speech.

“He represents the bully, and I don’t really want my children to be looking up to a bully,” said Paula Shoultz, a protester who attended with her son and daughter.

We did ask the folks out here if they have any thoughts on the tax reform the president is proposing but many didn’t know much about it.

Some were afraid it would only benefit the rich while others said his tax policy does not make up for his words they said are causing divide in the United States.

So we asked people we met what needs to be done to have productive conversations and try to unite as a country.

“I think I’ve worked harder to understand their perspective than they have trying to understand me,” said Lydi Davidson, a protester.

“Really tough and I don’t think have an answer on it,” said Shoultz. “The best thing I can do is to come out here with my kids and work together to make signs that are peaceful.”

While nearly everyone was against Trump at the protest, we did also meet Bruce Billow, a liaison to the White House who works for the Republican Party and lives in Indianapolis.

“I want to talk to [protesters] because we want to really hear what is it specifically [they] say the president of the United States lies about,” he said about why he attended the protest.