Rapper Pitbull sending plane to help evacuate Puerto Rico cancer patients

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH/AP) — Rapper Pitbull is helping evacuate cancer patients in Puerto Rico by sending his private plane to the island devastated by Hurricane Maria.

According to KSNV, Pitbull says he’s glad to help the cancer patients evacuate to the United States so they can continue their needed chemotherapy treatment.

Dallas Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban also loaned the team’s plane to help deliver supplies to the country.

And earlier this week, singer Jennifer Lopez donated $1 million to help with hurricane relief efforts on the island.

Puerto Rico’s nonvoting representative in the U.S. Congress said Sunday that Hurricane Maria’s destruction has set the island back decades, even as authorities worked to assess the extent of the damage.