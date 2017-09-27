School principal survives heart attack, thanks ‘angelic’ nurses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis school principal credited good timing, excellent care and “angelic” nurse practitioners with helping him survive and fully recover from a massive heart attack.

David Rohl, principal of Perry Township’s Glenns Valley Elementary School, suffered a “STEMI,” a type of serious heart attack characterized by blockage of a major cardiac artery.

He had a 100 percent blockage, according to Dr. Nitesh Gadeela, the interventional cardiologist who treated him at Community Hospital South.

However, Rohl was initially hesitant to seek medical attention, confusing the early stages of cardiac arrest with the discomfort of indigestion.

“It was just a regular Friday morning and I felt great after going to the gym,” he said. “I didn’t believe that it was actually a heart attack. I thought it was heartburn, acid reflux [or] something like that.”

Although he didn’t note other obvious warning signs of cardiac arrest such as shortness of breath, pain in his left arm or fatigue, he said the pain in his chest eventually convinced him he needed more than antacids.

He compared the sensation in the center of his chest to “an elephant” sitting on him and said it steadily became more painful.

“I’m going to the zoo or I’m going to the hospital, one or the other,” Rohl recalled joking to his wife.

His wife drove him to the emergency room where, minutes after arriving, a physician confirmed what they had suspected.

“He said immediately to me, ‘Mr. Rohl, you’re having a heart attack,'” he told 24-Hour News 8. “I have a good sense of humor. At least, I think I have a good sense of humor! And I couldn’t think of one joke. That’s when I realized, this is real.”

The rest of his time in the ER was “a blur,” he said, partially due to how quickly his doctors were able to work.

Gadeela performed life-saving surgery and cleared the arterial blockage within 25 minutes. Rohl was ultimately discharged with no damage to his heart, his cardiologist added.

“Your body tells you things and you just have to pay attention,” he said. “Things could have been different if we started surgery a minute later.”

Rohl’s fortunately timed hospital visit may have also led him to cross paths with nurses whose care – and first names – left a lasting impact on him.

Two nurses walked into his room moments apart and both introduced themselves as “Angel,” he said, explaining his minister had visited the hospital earlier and prayed for “angels to watch over [him].”

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Rohl said incredulously. “But we were looking for angels and I got my two Angels. Everything’s going to be okay.”