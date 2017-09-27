Sen. Todd Young joins Daybreak ahead of Pres. Trump’s tax reform rollout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

President Trump will be rolling out his tax reform proposal at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Indiana Senator Todd Young stopped by Daybreak to talk about what he anticipates hearing from the president.

Indiana’s junior senator also talked about the need for tax reform for Hoosiers and the failure of the Graham-Cassidy bill to pass in the Senate.

To hear more from Senator Todd Young, click on the video.