Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Benefits, festivals and music performances abound in this weekend’s top 8 things to do in Indianapolis!

Angel Wings Comedy Benefit at Morty’s

Five community organizations — Do Good Indy, the Women’s March of Indiana, Angel Wings, the YMCA and Morty’s Comedy Joint — are teaming up to raise funds for Angel Wings. Francis Ellis, a writer and personality for Barstool Sports in New York, will headline the Friday night comedy event along with Jeff Vibbert and Todd McComas of Barstool Heartland. Some proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Angel Wings when promotional code ANGELWINGS is used. Tickets start at $15, and the first show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Pumpkin, Cider and Fall Beer Festival

If you’re a fan of anything and everything “pumpkin spice” this time of year, head over to Opti-Park in Broad Ripple on Saturday for the Pumpkin, Cider and Fall Beer Festival! Roughly 40 different festive ciders and beers will be available for tasting in addition to pumpkin painting and smashing, keg toss, homebrew competition and other activities. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the gate (if still available). They can be purchased here.

Shannon Smiles 5K and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

A 5k walk/run in memory of Shannon O’Malia Hall, a teacher at St. Louis de Montfort School, will kick off the St. Louis de Montfort Fall Festival at 8 a.m. Saturday in Fishers. A portion of all registrations will provide support to her sons through a donation to the Connor and Danny Hall Trust Fund. The overall proceeds from the Fall Festival will go towards the St. Nicholas Fund, which helps families in need. More information can be found here.

Making Strides of Hendricks County will also host their walk this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Avon Town Hall Park. The event is sponsored by WISH-TV and is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. More information can be found here.

Touch-A-Plane and Movie Night

The Indianapolis Executive Airport, 11329 E. State Road 32, Zionsville, will play host Saturday afternoon and evening to this family-friendly event in which children can get close and personal with firetrucks, planes and more! Following the event, “Up” will be shown in the hangar of the airport. Tickets for Touch-A-Plane are $3, the movie night for $2, and both events for a $4 package deal! Children 3 and up will need a ticket, which can be purchased here.

Fall and harvest festivals

With September coming to an end and temperatures finally starting to cool down, Fall Festival season is just now starting to heat up. Here’s a short list of family friendly festivals you can attend this weekend in and around town!

Saturday

45th Annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival: Stonycreek Farm, Noblesville; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 31.

St. Louis de Montfort Fall Festival: – Fishers, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Hamilton Harvest Fest: Hamilton Town Center, Noblesville; 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Turn Festival celebrating urban sustainability – 3020 Nowland Ave., Paramount School of Excellence Farm; noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Barrels on Bonna

It’s barrel-aged beer season, and this Saturday festival celebrates just that. Over 15 Indiana breweries will showcase their creations along with numerous other breweries from out of state. All profits from ticket sales will be going to The Pourhouse, a local nonprofit that assists individuals experiencing homelessness in overcoming barriers to housing, treatment and healthcare. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at Black Acre Brewing Production Facility, 5529 Bonna Ave. Tickets are available here.

Weekly music roundup

This weekend, we’ll have plenty of live music to suit anyone’s interests in the Circle City. Kiss The Sky – Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience will be performing at The Vogue at 8 p.m. Friday with Red Wanting Blue at the Hi-Fi at the same time. If those aren’t what you’re looking for, Polka Boy will be celebrating Oktoberfest at The Rathskeller at 8 p.m. Friday. TYGA will bring his tour to the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre at 8 p.m. Saturday while Brandon Whyde, James LeBlanc, Keller&Cole will perform at The Hi-Fi in Fountain Square also at 8 p.m.

Be the Miracle Fundraiser

The Miracle League of Indianapolis will host a fundraising event from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at All Star Bowl 1 Inc., 726 N. Shortridge Road. The event will include bowling, a silent auction, live entertainment and more. The goal will be to raise funds to build the Miracle League and Universal Design Park. More details are available here.