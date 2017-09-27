Try a Zumba warm-up before this weekend’s Walk from Obesity

“Zoooommm” on into Zumba… get fit and learn more about your options when it comes to your overall health. Did you know? Indiana has the 10th highest obesity rate in the nation. Currently, the rate in Indiana is currently 32.5 percent, up from 20.5 percent in 2000.

Today on Indy Style, learn about the Walk from Obesity and hear from Mindy Mayes, who has completed the bariatric program at IU Health North and is now a Zumba instructor. Mindy will be leading walkers in a Zumba warm-up before they walk the canal! Registered dietitian Katie Hake will also be on hand to discuss health risks involved with obesity and the bariatric program at IU Health.

Walk from Obesity: Saturday, Sept. 30 th at Fairbanks Hall (340 W. 10 th St) along the Indianapolis Canal Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., walk starts at 9 a.m. $17,380 raised so far Online registration is $25, registration at the walk is $35

Indiana University Health is honored to be nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for the 20th year in a row. IU Health’s bariatric program provides a customized approach to surgical weight loss. The staff includes professionals who are experts in medicine, nursing, nutrition, psychology and surgery.

To register to walk or donate: www.fundraise.asmbsfoundation.org