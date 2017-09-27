2 children, father in critical condition after Waldron house fire

WALDRON, Ind. (WISH) — Two children and their father are fighting for their lives after an early morning house fire.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Waldron.

According to the Waldron Fire Department, a 9-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy and their father are all in critical condition. A three-year-old girl and mother have since been released.

The Waldron Fire Department said it received a 911 saying there was a lot of smoke and flames at home on W. Pearl and people were trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames, and a father rushing in to save his kids.

“That was very heroic of just the dad himself to risk his own life to save his family and his children. I mean, I believe that any father would do the same thing,” said Chief Justin Beyer with the Waldron Fire Department.

When crews arrived, two children were already out of the house. A firefighter rescued the third.

All five family members were rushed to the hospital, three of them by air ambulance.

Since then, the community is coming together to support the family injured in that fire.

Clothes, toys and money can be dropped off at Carrie’s Cakes in Waldron.

At this point it is still unclear how the fire started, however the fire chief says it does not appear suspicious.

The name of the family members injured in this fire are not being released.