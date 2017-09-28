20-year-old found guilty of 2015 double homicide

Related Coverage IMPD makes arrests in Feb. double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has found a 20-year-old Indianapolis man guilty of two counts of murder, court records show.

Justin Kasten was found guilty Wednesday of murdering Daniel White, 22, and Devin Calloway, 19. Police found the two dead with gunshot wounds on Feb. 17, 2015, in the 1000 block of Harlan Street. That’s in the southeast downtown area near Fountain Square.

In May 2015, Sean Wright also was arrested along with Kaston, but charges against Wright were dismissed in December.

Kaston’s trial was in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 5. In addition to the two murder counts, Kaston was also convicted of armed robbery. His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 20.