Central Indiana embraces English food culture as Tina’s Traditional expands

She’s expanding… and she wants to take you with her!

Did you hear? Tina Jesson, Owner, Tina’s Traditional Old English Kitchen & Tea Room, is taking “tea time” a step further with new locations in Danville and Columbus.

Two featured very British menu items are – a British Coronation Chicken Salad – recipe designed for the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and Victoria sandwich cake, a recipe dating back to 1800’s in Queen Victoria’s reign.

1st October in Danville – Sunday Fall Buffet

www.TinasTraditional.com

Carmel Tearoom: (317) 565-9716

Carmel: www.facebook.com/TinasTraditional

Danville Tea Room & Tavern: (317) 563-3131

Danville: www.facebook.com/TinastraditionalDanville

Columbus Tea Room: (812) 657-3484

Columbus: www.facebook.com/TinasTraditionalColumbus

6 in Victoria sandwich:

2 large eggs

100 g (4 oz) of softened butter

100 g (4 oz) of caster (fine granulated) sugar,

100 g (4 oz) of self-raising flour

1tsp of baking powder.

2 x 15cm (6 in) greased and lined sandwich

For the filling:

4tbsp raspberry jam

Butter icing

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 350F Grease two sandwich tins then line the base of each tin with baking parchment. Measure the butter, sugar, eggs, flour and baking powder into a large bowl and beat until thoroughly mixed. Divide the mixture evenly between the tins and level out. Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 25 minutes or until well risen and the tops of the cakes spring back when lightly pressed with a finger. Leave to cool in the tins for a few minutes then turn out, peel off the parchment and finish cooling on a wire rack. When completely cold, sandwich the cakes together with the jam and butter icing.