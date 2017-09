INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Equifax will debut a new service that will permanently give consumers the ability to freeze and unfreeze their credit for free.

The new service will be introduced by Jan. 31, according to the company’s new CEO.

The company will also extend the sign-up period for TrustedID Premier, the free credit monitoring service it’s offering all U.S. consumers.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.