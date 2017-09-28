Fort Wayne Fire Department captain dies while leading training exercise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to 24-Hour New 8’s sister station, WANE, a captain with the Fort Wayne Fire Department has passed away. Jeremy Bush, president of the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters, says Captain Eric Balliet was leading a training exercise at a commercial structure yesterday when he died.

He was a 19-year veteran of the fire department. Captain Balliet will be transported from Saint Joe Hospital to D.O. McComb’s Tribute Center on West Main Street Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.