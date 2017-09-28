Guests discuss upcoming event to raise money for local pet organization

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pets are an important part of our lives, they are warm, cuddly and are some of our best friends.

However, some animals are not as fortunate and need some assistance.

Susan Hobbs and Cheri Storms from Spray Neuter Services Indiana stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

They discussed the annual HairBall, it’s an event intended to raise money for the organization.

This year’s HairBall is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Fishers.

For more information on this year’s HairBall, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.