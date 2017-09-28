Hostage of Kiritsis offers lessons learned at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man held at gunpoint for 63 hours is hoping his story will help police officers.

Dick Hall spoke at the IMPD training academy on Thursday.

Hall was taken hostage by Tony Kiritsis back in 1977.

Kiritsis held a shotgun to Hall’s head and walked him around the streets of Indianapolis.

The incident became national news, and Dick Hall went on to write a book about the experience.

Hall says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department helped save his life and then helped him cope, through a victim assistance program.

“They had a man and woman in our residence helping my wife, really, answer the phones, screen calls, take me to the drug store, the grocery store, and they were with us for four days. Actually my wife gave them a plaque to show her appreciation,” Hall said.

Hall says this is one way of giving back to IMPD.

Kiritsis died in 2005.