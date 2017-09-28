IMPD releases video of events surrounding April 2016 officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance video of the events surrounding a 2016 officer-involved shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead.

IMPD Officer Robert Carmichael fatally shot 44-year-old Kevin Hicks, who was unarmed, around 9 p.m. on April 5, 2016, during what police described as a “physical altercation” at a gas station near 10th and Rural streets. It was the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis during that week.

Court documents show that Kevin Hicks was granted a pass from his work release program to go search for a job around 9:42 a.m. April 5. But by 3 p.m. Kevin Hicks had not returned to the Duvall Residential Center, where he was serving out a sentence for domestic battery. As of 6:11 p.m., Hicks had still not returned to the work release center.

Following the incident, IMPD Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham told 24-Hour News a woman had driven her car right up to an officer’s squad car on the corner of 10th and Rural streets. The woman told the officer that her husband, who was seated in the passenger seat, had been hitting her.

Police initially described the surveillance video as showing Hicks and the officer in a fight and that the officer can be seen trying to de-escalate the situation, but Hicks continued the fight.

Cunningham said it appeared that Carmichael attempted to get Hicks to step away from the vehicle by touching him.

This move ignited a fist fight between Hicks and the officer. In 2016, police said witnesses said the officer took out his taser, but Hicks knocked it out of the six year veteran’s hand.

The fight continued, out of frame of the cameras. The officer fired a shot, striking and killing Hicks.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said during a news conference in April 2016 that the video from the deadly police shooting would not be released until after the investigation was complete.

In August of 2017, the prosecutor’s office determined Carmichael’s actions had been justified.