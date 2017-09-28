Indiana city to mark anniversary of ‘A League Of Their Own’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A city in southwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie “A League Of Their Own,” which filmed many scenes at an area baseball field.

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League players association will host an interactive screening of the 1992 movie Saturday at Bosse Field in Evansville, the Evansville Courier and Press reported.

The movie tells the story of the all-female baseball league that existed from 1943 to 1954. The movie stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell.

The event will feature local and regional actors and extras who were in the movie as well as softball players from the University of Evansville.

“We’ll throw the ball around before the movie starts,” said Mat Mundell, head softball coach for the university.

The event will also feature face painting, bounce houses, games and other activities for kids.

Some proceeds from the event will go toward renovating the university’s softball stadium.

Rick Chapman’s mother, Dorothy Maguire Chapman, was a part of the league. He’s now the president of the players association.

“I try to keep the legacy going,” Chapman said. “One of the biggest phrases is they were women pioneers of the day. People don’t realize men didn’t go away from their small towns until World War II, and the women were traveling all over the place. It was unbelievable.”

The Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the United States Film Registry in 2012.

