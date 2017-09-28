Indy Do Day gives back to community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Do Day is back in action for another year of helping to make the community a better place.

The event kicked off at 4 a.m. Thursday and events will continue through the Sept. 30. It is an opportunity for the people of Indianapolis to get to know their neighbors, take ownership of their neighborhoods and take care of each another. The event is all about community improvement.

The goal is to have some 20,000 volunteers come out for the three-day event.

Over the course of the next three days, there will be service projects that involve clean-up, planting trees and gardens. One of the big projects involves a giant art project on the sidewalks of the Cultural Trail. It will feature a 36-mile anti-littering campaign by local artists and students.

Organizers say you do not have to be registered with Indy Do Day to get involved. Anyone can help by going outside, picking up trash and cleaning up their neighborhood.

